YCP reverse cases on TDP leaders over Minister issue

TDP former MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar and another leader Kovelamudi Ravindra went and filed a complaint against Minister Seediri Appala Raju at the Arundelpet police station. The police did not file any FIR. But today, the same police station staff registered a suo motu case against the TDP leaders.

The police said that the TDP leaders came in a crowd to the police station without following the Coronavirus guidelines. Since they violated the virus restrictions, new cases were filed against the former MLA and other leaders.

In fact, the TDP leaders went to file a counter complaint after the police registered a case against Chandrababu Naidu on the issue of N440K variant. The TDP has been sending its leaders to file counter complaints against Minister Appala Raju in all those police stations where the FIRs were registered against Naidu.

To counter this strategy of the TDP, the YCP regime came out with a novel idea and started booking counter cases against the TDP leaders who came to complain at all those police stations. The political game is becoming more curious with the YCP using the police to harass the opponents in every way possible.