Tollywood tight-lipped on Coronavirus Charity

The second wave of coronavirus shattered the country. Lakhs of people are crying for help and there is a huge scarcity for oxygen cylinders, hospital beds and medicines along with the vaccinations. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is quite active and his foundation is trying hard to reach out the needy all over the country and help them in this crucial time. Even after the fear gripping badly, Tollywood is calm and is tight-lipped about helping the needy. Megastar Chiranjeevi announced that he would vaccinate the daily wage workers and others of Tollywood through Corona Crisis Charity and this will happen after the vaccinations would be available in the market.

None of the Telugu actors except Nikhil responded to the issues and requests on social media. Nikhil tried out his best and reached some of them and turned a helping hand for the needy. None of the young or top actors from Telugu cinema responded to the ongoing pandemic. All the top production houses have been active on their official social media handles and are circulating the information so that someone would step out to help the needy. Telugu states are now shut with the recent lockdowns to control the new spread of coronavirus cases.