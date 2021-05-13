Low testing, high Covid numbers plague Andhra on Wed

Despite relatively lower testing numbers, Andhra Pradesh reported Covid cases above the 20,000-mark on Wednesday.

While 1.15 lakh tests are conducted per day on an average, only 90,759 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending 10 am Wednesday. However, the Covid tally remained faithful to the current trend, and stood at 21,452 during this period.

Three districts reported Covid numbers in excess of 2,000, while eight districts reported above 1,000 cases each. The remaining two districts had three-digit tallies.

East Godavari reported the highest tally of 2,927 cases, followed by Visakhapatnam (2,238), Chittoor (1,908), Guntur (1,836), YSR Kadapa (1,746), Nellore (1,689), Kurnool (1,524), Srikakulam (1,285), West Godavari (1,232), and Prakasam (1,192).

Meanwhile, 98 persons succumbed to the virus during the same timeframe.

Visakhapatnam with 11 deaths reported the highest death toll, while YSR Kadapa with two deaths reported the least number of fatalities on Wednesday.

With the latest additions, the state’s cumulative death toll jumped to 8,988, while the cumulative tally of Covid cases mounted to 13,44,386.

So far, the state has conducted 1,76,05,687 tests.

On a positive note, 19,095 people recovered from the virus in the same timeframe, taking the state’s total number of recoveries to 11,38,028.

The active caseload in Andhra Pradesh presently stands at 1,97,370.