Indian 2 Controversy: Shankar’s Counter-petition to Lyca

The Indian 2 controversy took many ugly turns and the film’s shoot is stalled for months. Leave out the real facts, there are many half-cooked stories about the project across the media circles. The production house Lyca Productions approached the Madras High Court against Shankar and the court asked Shankar to complete the project before moving on to his next film. Shankar has hit back with a counter-petition and the next hearing is postponed to June 4th. Shankar explained about the real delays in the shoot and how the pressure mounted on him about slashing down the budget of Indian 2.

It was due to the allergy of Kamal Haasan for the makeup, the shoot was initially delayed. Three crew members died on the spot on the sets of Indian 2 after which the shoot of the film was put on hold. Then it was the pandemic, that delayed the shoot further, told Shankar in his petition. Shankar also said that he wanted to resume the shoot in October last year but Lyca Productions wanted Shankar to shoot the film with minimal crew members and cut down the budget further. Shankar issued a clarification that it was impossible.

It is then the production house decided to stay calm told Shankar. Meanwhile, Kamal moved on to Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film Vikram and it was then Shankar decided not to wait and he moved on to his upcoming projects. Shankar says that he wanted the producers of Indian 2 to come out with a plan and he made sure that he would work on another film if Indian 2 would get delayed further. With no response, the top director approached and locked Ram Charan for a pan-Indian project that will roll soon. He also has a film with Ranveer Singh that will commence shoot next year.