Jagan promised lakhs of jobs but released only hundreds: TDP

By
Telugu360
-
0

TDP’s second-in-command Nara Lokesh on Wednesday demanded the arrest of Chief Minister Y. S.Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly promising lakhs of jobs but releasing a calendar with only hundreds of jobs.

“I demand the arrest of Reddy who promised lakhs of jobs but cheated by releasing a notification with only hundreds of jobs,” alleged Lokesh.

He condemned the arrest of unemployed youth and students who were protesting demanding the state government to release a job notification with the 2.3 lakh jobs promised in the ruling party’s manifesto.

Lokesh alleged that the job aspirants were protesting the recent ‘jobless’ notification released by the government and demanded the police to release them from their illegal arrest.

He alleged that under Jagan’s democracy, even a peaceful protest by unemployed people is being considered a crime.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here