Adivi Sesh and his lineup of Projects

The coronavirus pandemic disrupted the plans of the actors. All the upcoming films are delayed because of which the signed projects are pushed. Adivi Sesh is focused on Major and the film is carrying terrific expectations. The film will have a pan-Indian release and the shooting portions of the film are wrapped up. Adivi Sesh is currently on a break and he flew to the USA to spend time with his family. On his return, Adivi Sesh will commence the shoot of HIT 2 in the direction of Sailesh Kolanu. Natural Star Nani will produce this crime thriller.

His fans and the Tollywood audience are eagerly waiting for the sequel of Goodachari. Adivi Sesh said that he would kick-start the pre-production work of Goodachari 2 later this year and the shoot is expected to commence next year. Rahul Pakala will direct this stylish action thriller and AK Entertainments, People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts will jointly produce this interesting sequel. The actor is also in talks for a couple of other films that will be announced later this year.