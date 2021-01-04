Jagan promoting a ‘don culture’ to loot AP: Naidu

Former Chief Minister N Chandbrababu Naidu has hit back on the YCP allegations on the temple incidents. He said that the Jagan Reddy Government was launching a misinformation campaign to say that the TDP was behind the ongoing attacks on temples, idols and priests. But CM Jaganmohan Reddy was solely trying to save the culprits in all the 136 attacks that took place on the temples in the State in the past 19 months. The same persons who were experts in guerrilla raids were making guerrilla-like baseless allegations against the TDP.

Mr. Naidu said that the Chief Minister should feel ashamed of the Minister’s comment that his followers would come out from jail in the gambling cases and they would start playing the cards once again as usual. It was the misfortune of the AP people that gamblers and card players had become the Ministers now. They were neck deep in running gambling dens. Now AP had gambling dons, liquor dons and mafia dons. Jagan Reddy was cultivating the don culture. They were called Benz Minister, Hawala Minister, Betting Minister, Gambling Minister, Playing Cards Minister and Abusive Minister.

Mr. Naidu addressed the party’s Central Committee meeting held here. He said that it was undeniable that the YCP leaders had set their sights on the priceless assets of the Simhachalam temple. The ruling party coteries was trying to loot all the Rs. 10 lakh cr worth properties of the temple in Visakhapatnam surroundings. Conspiracies were being hatched to plunder and grab all the 12,000 acres of the Simhachalam temple. The Vizianagaram Rajah PVG Raju family had constructed temples in over 105 villages and the YCP was trying to loot all their lands now.

Stating that the YCP failed miserably while the TDP stood by the people, Mr. Naidu said that even in the Coronavirus epidemic time, the TDP got involved in public service activities. The party began virtual agitations and made good use of modern technologies. The real heros in the eyes of the people would be those who would render service in tough periods. All the TDP leaders who were fighting against the YCP atrocities were real heroes.