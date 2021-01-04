Sanjay’s sharp comments on Jagan, Somu is no match to Bandi?

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay has fiercely attacked Jagan today in the wake of the attack on Hindu temples in AP. His comments were so sharp and put YSRCP fans on social media into defense. But at the same time, it raised questions that whether Somu Veerraju, chief of AP BJP is on par with him to lead the party into a success. Details as below.

Somu Veerraju has definitely done a much better job than the former chief Kanna Lakshmi Narayana. Somu Veerraju has a much better rapport with the ally Janasena and has great clarity on how social equations work in the state of AP. There was a lot of euphoria in BJP and Janasena cadres when he took over the charge. However, in recent times, there are allegations against him that while he is very fierce in attacking TDP and other parties, he is not showing the same arrogance while attacking YSRCP.

In complete contrast, Bandi Sanjay has made very strong comments against Jagan today and asked the people of Tirupathi to polarize to defeat Jagan, and he also urged them not to divide based on caste. His attack on Jagan went viral on social media and many netizens were seen asking Somu Veerraju to follow the path of Bandi and vehemently attack the ruling party.

But the analysts opine that it is the success that speaks in any industry. As Bandi has recently tasted back to back successes his statements suddenly assumed a lot of significance. Tirupathi elections will be a real litmus test for Somu Veerraju and he plays the cards will finally decide how strong and how strategic he is