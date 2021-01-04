Only one religion is ruling Andhra Pradesh, says Bandi Sanjay

BJP Telangana President Bandi Sanjay is known for his aggressive saffron agenda and commitment to Hindu dharma. He raised his voice and targetted CM Jagan Reddy of AP now. This became necessary after the cutting off of the head of Rama idol at Ramatheertham had shaken and upset Hindus all over the world.

Sanjay launched a bitter attack, saying that Jagan Reddy’s YCP was a Bible party out to destroy the Hindu dharma in Andhra Pradesh. Now the moment of truth had arrived for the AP people. They have no choice now but to choose between the Bible party or the Bhagavadgita party.

Bandi Sanjay further told the Tirupati voters that the BJP’s ideology was that Tirumala God has got all the seven hills. Whereas, the ruling YCP believes and still thinks it was only two hills but not the Seven Hills. The voters would now have to choose what they want. Whether they want Two Hills of Seven Hills. One particular religion was ruling in AP now.

Whatever, Sanjay is apparently unaware of the ground level situation in AP now. He says the BJP would fight under the leadership of its AP President Somu Veerraju, who has been known for his soft stand on YCP. On the other hand, Tirupati LS seat is SC reserved and dominated mostly by SC, ST voters.

Tirupati may be the top most pilgrimage centre but the parliamentary segment has been reserved for weaker sections for a long time.