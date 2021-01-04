Rajinikanth to take a long break

Superstar Rajinikanth shocked his fans and the audience after he made it clear that he would never make his political debut. Rajinikanth cited health issues as the reason and he said that he would continue to do films. Rajinikanth is shooting for his next film Annaatthe and the shoot of the film will resume after Sankranthi. Rajinikanth is expected to complete his portions of the shoot before the mid of February.

After completing the film’s shoot, Rajinikanth will head to USA for a holiday along with his family members. The top actor is expected to return back to Chennai after the completion of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The top actor will spend quality time with his family members during this break. Rajinikanth will also stay away from movies during this break and will sign his new projects after he returns back from the USA. Annaatthe will hit the screens in summer this year.