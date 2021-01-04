Kalyanram’s next project updates

After the arrival of coronavirus pandemic, Tollywood actors spent months of time listening to scripts and signed a bunch of films. But things are completely different with Nandamuri Kalyanram. The young actor after the debacle of Entha Manchivaadavuraa is extra cautious about his upcoming movies. Though he zeroed in couple of scripts, he will take the final call only after listening to the complete scripts.

Kalyanram signed a film for Venu Mallidi and the film is titled Tughlaq. The film is an interesting satire that is set in the backdrop of 13th century. The film has enough elements of fantasy and has a huge scope for VFX. Catherine Tresa is locked as the leading lady in Tughlaq. There are talks that the film’s plot is tipped with the concept of time machine. Nandamuri Kalyanram’s home banner NTR Arts are the producers. Kalyanram will be seen in a new look in Tughlaq and the shoot commences soon.