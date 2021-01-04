‘Kali Yug’ coming to a climax: Jagan on Naidu’s protests

The ‘Kali Yug’ is coming to a climax. In this dark period, there are no values any more. Even the Gods were being used for political gains. They are not hesitating to play dangerous games with the idols of the gods. All these words came from none other than Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

The CM was commenting on the ongoing protests being launched by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and his party leader all over the State against desecration of temples. The Government would take stringent action against the culprits. The police must not leave anybody regardless of their political, social or any such background.

Mr. Jagan was talking after virtually inaugurating the State level Police Duty Meet. He lamented that the untoward incidents at temples were also being used to derive political mileage. Indirectly referring to Chandrababu and Lokesh, the CM said that there was no fear of any God nowadays. They were politicising everything for the sake of their personal gain.

The Chief Minister wondered why these attacks on temples were going on. Who were their targets? These perpetrators were not realising that they were playing with the sentiments of the people. A guerrilla battle is going on against temples. The police should bravely fight this. There is no ray of hope as the dark age of Kali Yug is coming to an end.

