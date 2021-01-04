Tamil Nadu government permits 100 percent occupancy for theatres

The Centre issued guidelines for patrons watching films in Indian theatres. Only 50 percent of the seats are to be sold considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Centre even extended the guidelines till the end of January. In a major boost, the government of Tamil Nadu issued new guidelines permitting 100 percent occupancy for theatres in Tamil Nadu. This is a major boost for Vijay’s upcoming movie Master that is hitting the screens for Sankranthi 2021.

Vijay recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and requested him to grant 100 percent occupancy for the theatres in the state to save the exhibition industry. With this move, we have to wait to see if the other state governments would permit 100 percent occupancy in the theatres and multiplexes across the states. Coming to Tollywood, Ravi Teja’s Krack, Ram’s RED and Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Alludu Adhurs are aimed for release during the Sankranthi season.