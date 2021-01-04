Pic Talk: Sizzling hot Rakul Preet

Punjabi beauty Rakul Preet Singh turned quite busy in Tollywood. Though she is doing films in other neighboring languages, Rakul Preet revealed that Tollywood remains her top priority. The actress took a small New Year break and returned back to work. She posted a black and white hot click of her from her archives on her Instagram page. Rakul Preet stunned in a black outfit and she looked super cool with loose hair. Rakul Preet wrapped up the shoot of Krish’s upcoming movie and Nithiin’s action thriller Check. She returned back to the sets of May Day and the shoot is happening in Hyderabad.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.