Jagan Govt taking Krishna Board office to Visakhapatnam

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao has demanded that the main office of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) be continued in Hyderabad. But, as per one of the promises in the AP Reorganisation Act, all arrangements have been made for shifting the Krishna River Board office to Vijayawada.

Recently, the board management had also announced that they were going to soon move their office to Vijayawada. Now, all of a sudden, the Jaganmohan Reddy Government has changed its plans. It has written a letter to the Krishna Board to stop shifting the office to Vijayawada. Instead, the office should be shifted to Visakhapatnam.

The AP Chief Secretary has written a formal letter to the board management to this effect. The logic behind this is not immediately comprehensible to the officials. Already, the Telangana Government is objecting to Vijayawada but now AP has decided to take the office still far away to Vizag.

For all practical purposes, the Krishna Board has to mostly coordinate with the Telangana and AP Governments on a continuous basis. The Board has to sort out inter state river water disputes and allocation claims on water. Speculation is going on whether the YCP regime has preferred Vizag out of political reasons. Questions are asked whether this would not attract contempt of court considering the court’s order for stopping Capital shifting.