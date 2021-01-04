TV9 Devi satire on Bala Krishna dialogue

TV9 Devi is one of the most popular news reader in Telugu States. Her reach increased beyond news watching audience after she entered Bigg boss show. Even though she was there only four a short period of time, her followers in social media increased exponentially after the big boss show. She shared her happiness about this with a post in her social media handle, in which she wrote in Telugu, ” NAA polam lo kooda laksha molakalu vachchaayi royi”, indicating about her number of followers crossing 1 lakh.

However she gave a witty reply when one of her followers questioned her on this post and asked, “Any use because of this”. For this, she replied, ” Use is not useful to use it. But to get used to it, will be useful to use it. Jai Balayya, copyrights Devi”. Needless to say, she was reminding Bala Krishna dialogue in Srimannarayana movie “”Don’t trouble the trouble. If you trouble the trouble, trouble troubles you”.

Even though it’s a satire on tollywood dialogues in general and Balayya dialogue in particular, Bala Krishna fans are also happy for seeing the dialogue of their hero is still getting recited after many years of the release.