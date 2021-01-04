Sithara Entertainments to relaunch Bellamkonda youngster

Young actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas is slowly making his impact in Telugu cinema. Though he hasn’t scored a massive hit, he cemented his position and established a decent market. He even turned close to Hindi audience. His brother Bellamkonda Ganesh is all set to follow the footsteps of his brother. Two of his films are launched but both of them are shelved due to undisclosed reasons. Bellamkonda Ganesh is waiting for the right film to get relaunched.

Renowned production house Sithara Entertainments locked Bellamkonda Ganesh for an entertainer. Impressed with the script, Bellamkonda Ganesh signed the project which marks his comeback. A debutant will direct this film and this untitled project will have its launch very soon. Bellamkonda Ganesh is currently preparing himself for the role and an official announcement will be made very soon.