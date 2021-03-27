Jagan puts an end to 4-decade old RESCO in Kuppam!

The YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh headed by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has engaged in ‘vengeful politics’ against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu right from Day-1 of assuming office.

It scrapped several schemes and projects of Naidu and reversed several decision of Naidu in these two years.

Latest, the YSRCP government has allowed APSPDCL to takeover Kuppam Rural Electric Cooperative Society Ltd (Kuppam RESCO) in Kuppam constituency represented by Naidu.

The state government did this citing APERC orders but everyone knows who appoints and controls APERC chairman and members.

APERC ordered cancellation of sale, distribution and retail licence of RESCO, which was set up in 1981 in Kuppam, with an aim to achieve 100% rural electrification in the backward and remote areas of Kuppam constituency.

There are 1.22 lakh shareholders in RESCO and 1.24 lakh electricity connections.

Naidu strongly objected to the takeover of RESCO by APSPDCL without any valid reasons.