Harish inaugurated TRS govt scheme in Hyderabad, What’s up?

It is known to everyone that TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had sidelined his nephew T Harish Rao both in the party as well as in the government after coming to power in 2014 to clear way for the succession of his son KT Rama Rao in the party and the government.

Though Harish is finance minister at present, KCR confined him to Siddipet.

Harish is never seen attending any party or official programmes in Hyderabad.

Harish was not given any party’s responsibility even in GHMC elections held in 2015 and 2020.

But on Saturday (today), Harish was seen inaugurating a TRS government scheme in Hyderabad.

The programme was to distribute 150 mobile fish retail outlets to unemployed women groups under GHMC limits.

Harish was the chief guest while fisheries minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav is the special guest.

Normally, KTR inaugurates all schemes, projects and programmes under GHMC limits as municipal and IT minister.

Harish is in no way connected with GHMC or fisheries department.

Despite this, Harish inaugurating the event fuelled speculations in TRS that KCR is again giving prominence to Harish after TRS suffered setbacks in the hands of BJP in Dubbak Assembly bypoll and GHMC elections in 2020-end.

In the recent graduate MLC polls, KCR had appointed Harish as party incharge for Rangareddy.

Seems Harish is coming back with a bang in TRS.