Jagan puts off house site distribution programme

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had directed the officials to distribute house sites on July 8 which coincides with birth anniversary of late chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, has decided to postpone the ptogramme.

Recently, Jagan had district collectors and the officials to make the programme successful with 100 per cent distribution, i.e, 29 lakh house sites, on July 8. However, the CM had postponed the programme to August 15 due to the alarming rise in corona virus cases in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, he had asked the district collectors to distribute the house sites come what may.