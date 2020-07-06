Jagan puts off house site distribution programme

By
Telugu360
-
1

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had directed the officials to distribute house sites on July 8 which coincides with birth anniversary of late chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, has decided to postpone the ptogramme.

Recently, Jagan had district collectors and the officials to make the programme successful with 100 per cent distribution, i.e, 29 lakh house sites, on July 8. However, the CM had postponed the programme to August 15 due to the alarming rise in corona virus cases in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, he had asked the district collectors to distribute the house sites come what may.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR