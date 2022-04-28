Jagan raises own house sentiment at Visakha

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy raised the own house sentiment of the people during his speech in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts on Thursday. The chief minister visited the two districts on the day to inaugurate a housing programme in the new Jagananna colonies in the state.

He touched the sentiments of the people to own a house as it has been a dream for many. While giving houses sites and houses, Jagan took advantage of them and asked the people whether any government in the past had ever given the house sites in such a huge number.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said he had given the promise during his historic padayatra. After the election he wanted to start the programme by giving house sites to every eligible family. However, the opposition had stalled the programme by filing petitions in the court.

It took 489 days for the courts to clear the proposal, he said and added that today he was happy to launch the programme. “I don’t want to see any family without owning a house in the state,” he said and asserted that he would do everything to give houses.

The house sites and houses given to the people would go down in history as the greatest ever achievement, he claimed and alleged that the opposition party was jealous of the good name that he is getting from the people.

He said that some selfish forces were creating hurdles to him in serving the poor. The opposition and the vernacular media were spreading false campaigns against him and appealed to the people to keep those ill-minds away from power.

He said that the Dustachatustayam (the four evil forces) were stopping his good work and spreading false and misleading information. He wanted the people not to fall in the trap of these forces and be aware of their evil designs.