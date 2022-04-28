Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer arriving on May 2nd

Superstar Mahesh Babu is done with the shoot of his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata and the film is announced for May 12th release across the globe. Parasuram Petla is the director and Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady in this mass entertainer. The makers today announced that the trailer of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be released on May 2nd and the promotional activities will start post the trailer launch. Mahesh Babu who is holidaying in Paris will return back to the city this weekend.

The makers released a new poster with the trailer announcement and Mahesh Babu looks intense in the poster. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is carrying good expectations and the songs composed by Thaman are smashing hits. Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment are the producers. All the theatrical and non-theatrical deals for Sarkaru Vaari Paata are closed long ago.