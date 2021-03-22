Jagan ration door delivery to face court cases

The ration dealers association of Andhra Pradesh is raising its voice against the YCP Government’s door delivery scheme. They say that they are not against the door delivery directly but their only plea is for ensuring reasonable income for them in the face of reduced PDS income.

The dealers deplore that after the introduction of door delivery vehicles by Jagan Reddy, the common public have stopped coming to their shops. As a result, they are not getting both PDS and non-PDS incomes. The Jagan regime has introduced the door delivery scheme without finding alternative measures for the survival of the ration dealers.

The national food security act has provisions for ensuring professional security to the ration dealers. As per this law, the dealers can sell non-PDS items also in order to provide for their family members. It is on this right that the ration dealers are now approaching the court against the Jagan Reddy regime’s door delivery scheme. There is no alternative for the YCP regime but to create alternative income opportunities for the dealers all over the State.

Interestingly, several other States are also promising door delivery schemes on the lines of the AP model. As a result, the ration dealers are preparing to take up this issue at the national level.