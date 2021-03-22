A Bad Weekend for 3 Movies!

A lot is expected from the 2 films – Mosagallu and Chaavu Kaburu Challaga which were released on March 19. However, they have failed drastically in fulfilling the expectations of the audience.

Mosagallu and Chaavu Kaburu Challaga teams tried promoting the film in different ways for a long time. But, when there is a lack of narration skills and interesting story, the results would definitely alter!

Kajal Aggarwal and Manchu Vishnu starrer Mosagallu has hyped a lot before the release. As the film is also getting released in English, people felt that the film has something interesting to say. Of course, it has! But the film lacks narration skills. For this reason, Mosagallu has failed to impress the audience, though the actors’ performances were praised.

Speaking about Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, which caught the attention of the viewers with its comedy in teaser and trailer, has disappointed them extremely when they reach the theatres as they felt it’s not appealing!

Another film Sashi (Aadhi starrer), though has a good story, it got rejected by the audience on its very first day because of weak narration. Now, the audience have to wait till 26 March, the next weekend to watch a better film!