Coronavirus Wave: How Bollywood and Tollywood will get impacted?

The second wave of coronavirus is here in the country which is worrying the filmmakers. Except for Tollywood, no other film industry opened on a complete note. A bunch of Telugu and Hindi films announced their release dates for summer. The situations are quite alarming in Maharashtra and the new cases reported in the state are over 30,000. Several Bollywood biggies are announced for summer release and there are talks that the films will now get postponed. With Maharashtra, Mumbai a major market for Hindi movies, it would not be a great move to release films when the situations are worrying. Films like Radhe and Sooryavanshi will move out of the summer race.

When it comes to Tollywood, the situation is still in control in the Telugu states. But the makers and distributors are worried if the situations turn extremely bad. A heap of films are releasing in summer and Tollywood is heading for the biggest bet ever. With several films turning money-spinners, the buyers acquired the rights of films like Vakeel Saab and Acharya for record prices. There are debates going on in Tollywood about how to face the situations. Hope things will stay in control for a delightful summer.