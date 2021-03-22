Suriya’s special focus on Tollywood

Tamil actor Suriya established his own market in Tollywood and all his films will head for a simultaneous release in Telugu along with Tamil. The actor several times expressed his interest in working on a straight Telugu film but it never happened. Suriya has been meeting several Tollywood filmmakers for some time and the discussions are going. Going with the latest update, Suriya is now focused completely on Tollywood and he is keen to produce content-driven films in Telugu.

Suriya’s 2D Entertainment produced several interesting films in Tamil. Suriya is in talks with a top Tollywood production house to produce Telugu films. The details about the films and the top production house will be announced by Suriya himself very soon.