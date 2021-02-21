Jagan Reddy targets Amaravati panchayat poll

The polling of the fourth and final phase of panchayat polls began today morning. Counting will be taken up in the evening itself followed by results. Amaravati major panchayat has come up for polling in this phase. The ruling YCP leaders have taken it as a prestigious matter considering the need for CM Jagan to get the public approval from all corners for his Capital shifting. As such, money and muscle power are being used to the maximum possible level.

One saving grace is that Amaravati panchayat is reserved for the ST woman category this year. So, there is less concentration. There are over 11,000 voters and 16 wards. This temple village is located just 20 kms from the core capital construction site. It is home to Amaralingeswara Swamy temple located on the banks of the river Krishna. Considering its historic significance, the previous Chandrababu Naidu government gave Amaravati name to the new Capital city of Andhra Pradesh.

The Jagan regime’s efforts to get the Amaravati panchayat poll unanimously announced did not bear fruit. The Opposition parties have put up stiff resistance. Moreover, there is some heartburn among the local population that CM Jagan was unjustly taking away their Capital City to Vizag.

As such, there is a lot of curiosity on the final result of this major panchayat. If it wins, the YCP would indeed get a major boost in its mission to shift the Capital city.