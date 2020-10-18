Jagan rule has money for own media but not Anna Canteens: Lokesh

The TDP launched an attack on public money being diverted to CM Jagan own media. TDP former Minister Nara Lokesh has decried the YCP Government’s attempts to ‘divert’ the public money on a large scale to increase the circulation figures of CM Jaganmohan Reddy family’s own media in the State. Over Rs. 5.5 Cr public funds were being looted in village and ward Secretariats in the name of the ruling party’s media, which is nothing but a political pamphlet. The government says it had no money to open Anna Canteens that had quenched the hunger of poor workers, coolies, small time employees, vendors and different sections.

Mr. Lokesh said that the Jagan Reddy rule literally snatched away food from the mouths of the poor people. But, by giving the Government advertisements aplenty, hundreds of crores were being given to the YCP media. Though all sections of people were resenting its activities, the Government was treading all wrong paths to increase the circulation of the ruling party’s media. The Jagan regime was not hesitating to commit scam in every scheme and programme. The village Secretariats were also being used in a variety of ways to continue its corruption.