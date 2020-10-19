Kumar Sai was made a scapegoat by Bigg boss to save Monal?

There were reports from Friday that Bigg boss planning to save Monal despite she got the least number of votes this week. Now Bigg boss proved them true.

Is Bigg boss turning biased?

It seems Bigg boss is turning biased towards certain contestants. In one of the previous episodes, when Mehaboob was in nominations, Bigg boss gave Sohail, the then captain of the house, a chance to save someone in the house. He would save Mehaboob, given their friendship, and finally, he did the same. It seems, in Telugu Bigg boss, this trend started only in season 3. In season 1 and season 2, Bigg boss eliminated based on the votings and the decisions of Bigg boss were very much incongruent with the opinions of the audience.

In season 3, during the week when Rohini was evicted, as per reports, Rahul was supposed to leave the house. But Bigg boss wanted to ‘push’ the romantic thread of Punarnavi and Rahul to the audience for a few more weeks so that the thread gets registered with the audience. For the same reasons, he saved Punarnavi during the week when Ramya Krishna hosted the show.

Monal got the least votes this week:

As per the reports, and also as per the predictions by every social media handle that follows Bigg boss Telugu, Monal got the least votes. But she has been giving a lot of footage to the show by running a romantic thread with Akhil. She also initially tried to move close with Abhijit but he didn’t like her hypocrisy. Meanwhile, she got a lot of negative feedback for the double standards she demonstrated. E.g. during the nominations, she shouted at Abhijit not to tarnish her image as all this will be aired on a national channel. But the same Monal was seen hugging and flirting with Akhil after lights went off. Moreover, her continuous weeping also irritated the audience. All this reflected in the votes.

Kumar Sai was made scapegoat:

As soon as reports came out that Bigg boss wanted to save Monal despite getting the least number of votes, many started predicting who would leave the house this week. In season 3, when the Bigg boss wanted to save Rahul despite getting the least number of votes that week, it was Shiva Jyothy who was in the next position. But Bigg boss wanted to save her also for some reason and all this became a bane for Rohini, who had to leave the house. Now the history repeated and it seems Kumar Sai was neither at the bottom rank nor the next rank as per the votings. But still Bigg boss chose him to evict and it’s just his bad luck.

Probably Bigg boss may need to listen to the feedback of social media and mend the ways and go by the voting if he doesn’t want to lose the audience.