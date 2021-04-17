Jagan says no to lockdown, fears financial crisis

There are disturbing reports that the second wave of Coronavirus is going to be stronger and deadlier than the first wave. As such, the economic crisis that would be brought by the second wave would also be more alarming than that in the first wave. Amid these growing fears, AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has told the IAS officers to find alternative steps to avoid financial crisis during the second wave.

The CM has clearly said that the lockdown would be a very costly option now. Already, the State suffered heavily and not yet recovered from the financial losses during the first wave of epidemic. Especially the paralysed financial transactions during the lockdown have hit not just trade and industry but the livelihoods of all sections of people.

CM Jagan has asked the health officials and the civil servants to speed up and expedite the vaccination programme and such preventive measures. Hundred percent vaccination would be the only solution to this problem. Economic lockdowns would no longer be the best option.

The Chief Minister has asked the departments concerned to focus more on awareness creation and sensitisation of the people to the preventive measures. Social distancing, wearing face masks, etc would give good results in addition to vaccination. In this, the Centre would have to rise to the occasion and provide vaccines to meet the demand.