Andhra logs 7k more Covid cases, active tally breaches 40k

Andhra Pradesh reported 7,224 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the overall tally over 9.55 lakh, while the state’s active cases breached the 40,000-mark to reach 40,469, the health officials said on Saturday.

From registering more than 2,000 cases a day for some days, new infections have now breached the 7,000-mark, raising the state’s coronavirus tally. Everyday, infection rate is climbing incrementally by a 1,000 cases.

However, on a positive note, 2,332 more persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries over 9.07 lakh.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 1,051, followed by East Godavari (906), Guntur (903), Srikakulam (662), Nellore (624) and Prakasam (588).

Among other places, Kurnool (507), Visakhapatnam (470), Anantapur (420), Vizianagaram (304), Kadapa (200) and West Godavari (96).

East Godavari’s tally has crossed 1.29 lakh, the highest among all the districts of Andhra Pradesh, while the state’s positivity rate rose to 6.11 per cent, higher than the national average of 5.48 per cent.

Meanwhile, 15 more persons succumbed to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the state’s death toll to 7,388.

With 35,907 more tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh has crossed the 1.56 crore-mark.