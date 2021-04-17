N.Sagar bypoll: Who will benefit from higher polling?

A higher polling percentage of over 88% per cent was recorded in Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll on Saturday (today).

This is more than 2018 Assembly polling percentage when 86.82% was recorded.

The higher polling percentage in bypoll naturally triggered a debate in political and media circles over who will benefit from this.

While one argument is that the higher polling percentage will benefit ruling TRS as it happened in recent Graduate MLC polls in which TRS won both the seats against all the expectations.

The other argument is that Congress will benefit out of higher polling percentage as voters turned out in large number to express their anger at the TRS government for its failure to fulfill several promises made during 2018 Assembly polls like giving new ration cards, new Aasara pensions, 2BHK houses, job notifications etc.

However, there is talk about a tough fight between TRS and Congress only and BJP is nowhere in the scene.

There is a talk that it is difficult for BJP even to retain its deposit in this bypoll though BJP sprang a surprise by defeating TRS in recent Dubbak bypoll.

Whether these arguments and speculations would turn out to be true or not will be known only on May 2 when the counting of votes takes place.