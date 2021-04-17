Ram Charan puzzled about Shankar’s Mega Project

Mega fans are left in pure delight after the combo of Ram Charan and Shankar was announced. Top Tollywood producer Dil Raju is backing this big-budget film and the project is planned to commence from June this year. In a sudden move, Lyca Productions approached the Madras High Court and they wanted Shankar to complete the pending shoot of Indian 2. Shankar too announced that he would complete the shoot of Indian 2 at the earliest. Kamal Haasan may turn free from June or July and will resume the shoot of Indian 2.

All is not well between Shankar and Lyca Productions for now. The producers also said that they would allocate the pending budget for Shankar and asked him to complete the product. Shankar has been demanding more to complete the project. It would take ample time for these issues to be sorted. Ram Charan will have to wait for enough time for Shankar’s arrival. Kollywood circles say that Shankar will not start Charan’s project before the release of Indian 2. Some of the foreign technicians working for Indian 2 are not ready to fly to India considering the COVID-19 situation.

As of now, Ram Charan is left puzzled about Shankar’s project. He may take up one more project instead of waiting for Shankar. Charan is currently shooting for RRR and the shooting portions are expected to get completed before the mid of June.