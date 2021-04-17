F3 shooting plans disrupted

Successful director Anil Ravipudi announced the sequel for F2 titled F3 and the next upcoming schedule is planned to commence in Mysore next week. Anil Ravipudi is now tested positive for coronavirus and is in home isolation. The young director is in recovery mode and the upcoming schedule of F3 is pushed as of now. The shoot of the film will resume once Ravipudi recovers completely. Venkatesh and Varun Tej are expected to join the next schedule that is planned in Mysore.

The entire second half of F3 will be shot in a single schedule and the shooting portions are planned to be completed by the end of June. The film will release on August 27th all over. Tamannaah and Mehreen are the leading ladies in F3 and Devi Sri Prasad is the music director. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers.