Jagan shows employees’ union leaders their place

Has AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy proved himself one-up on the employees association leaders? He has made the key announcement on the PRC without even consulting the leaders, who have served the notice for agitation? Sources say that this is Jagan’s way of denying any credit to the leaders.

After they served the strike notice, the leaders of the unions were expecting a call from YS Jagan for discussions. They had even announced their schedule of protests. However, instead of calling them for discussion, Jagan made the announcement of PRC in Tirupati. Now that the PRC has happened, their union leaders are completely marginalised. They cannot claim credit for the PRC as Jagan has already announced it.

Interestingly, Jagan did not respond to their strike calls. Also, he has not made any offers to the leaders. He has directly made the announcement virtually ignoring them. As a result, the union has got what it wanted. Only thing it could not get was credit for the achievement.

Sources say that YS Jagan was upset that the unions were trying to put the government in a spot by putting unreasonable demands. Hence, he decided to make the announcement without keeping them in the loop. The employees’ unions are also unhappy that only union president Venkatrami Reddy is being allowed to meet the CM. The remaining leaders have no access whatsoever. By his latest action, YS Jagan has shown the employees union leaders their place, say those in the know.