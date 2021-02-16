Jagan smart townships to woo middle classes

Almost all the programmes of the ruling YCP till now are aimed at the welfare of the poor families. Jagananna Ammavadi, Thordu, Chedodu, Vidya Deevena, etc were intended for the poorer sections only. Now on, the CM is also aiming at the middle classes vote banks too.

For this, the Jagan regime is coming out with an elaborate plan on the smart townships programme. As part of this, the Government will aim at making affordable housing to come within the reach of the small and middle class families. All the facilities will be provided at these townships.

These townships will be taken up on a no-profit basis by the Government. Analysts say this is indeed a tactical move by the Chief Minister at a time when the real estate sector and the construction industry have totally collapsed in AP. This is mainly because of the lack of sand supply at affordable prices.

Even an average middle class family is not able to construct a house on their own because of the high rates of sand, cement and other raw materials. Undoubtedly, there will be a huge demand for these smart townships if the Jagan regime really implements the scheme by ensuring sale of houses at lower rates compared to the market.