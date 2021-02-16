Bhala Thandanana: Sree Vishnu To Fight KGF Villain

Promising hero Sree Vishnu is on signing spree. However, he is making sure; every film is different from the other in terms of story and genre. Sree Vishnu will next team up with Baanam fame director Chaitanya Dantuluri for a different commercial entertainer and the makers have revealed Bhala Thandanana as the title of the project.

The title Bhala Thandanana sounds pleasant and gives positive vibes. Plays another atypical role, Sree Vishnu will romance Catherine Tresa in the film for which music will be scored by Mani Sharma. Sai Korrapati Presents the film, while Rajani Korrapati bankrolls it under Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram.

Ramachandra Raju who stunned one and all with his villainy acts in KGF will play the antagonist in Bhala Thandanana. The film’s formal Pooja ceremony will be held today.

The makers are planning to begin the filming from next month.