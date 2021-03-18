Jagan social media gives tough time to Lokesh

Since the 2019 election, the YCP social media has been on the offensive. The aggressive campaign launched by the Jagan social media teams have given huge embarrassment to the TDP. It has gone to the extent that Chandrababu and Lokesh were found going on the defensive on many occasions. Even nearly two years after coming to power, the YCP is in the same attacking mode.

In the latest development, a video appeared on youtube in the name of Nara Lokesh. It has abusive content against the TDP MLC. Left with no alternative, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has made a formal complaint in the Mangalagiri police station urging for serious action against those responsible for uploading the ‘fake video’ in youtube. The party asserted that the video was aimed to taint the image of Nara Lokesh.

The TDP leaders complained that the fake video was uploaded under the hashtags – #YS Jagan, #YSRCP and #Newstoday Telugu. In a deliberate attempt to defame Mr. Lokesh, the miscreants have given the wrong video a highly objectionable title. The title ran as ‘once again call leak and Nara Lokesh booked in an inebriated condition’.

Telugu Yuvatha State President Gundlapalli Sriram Chinnababu, Telugu Yuvatha State leader Bandaru Vamsi Krishna and TNSF State President Manam Pranav Gopal have made the police complaint. They urged the Mangalagiri police to verify the facts and take deterrent action against the culprits.