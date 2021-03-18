For a change: KCR’s sop to Telangana MLAs and MLCs

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is famous for showering sops on voters to win elections since 2014.

Be it Rythu Bandu, Rythu Bima, distribution of sheep, Aasara pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubaraka etc, all these schemes were announced and implemented with an eye on elections and to consolidate TRS vote bank.

But for a change, KCR showered sops on all MLAs and MLCs of Telangana irrespective of political parties.

KCR increased the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) of each MLA and MLC from the existing Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore in the new Budget 2021-22 presented to Legislative Assembly today (Thursday).

Everyone knows who benefits from CDF.

It’s the discretion of MLAs and MLCs to take up works in their respective constituencies with these funds and award contracts to contractors of their choice.

There are several instances and allegations against MLAs and MLCs of siphoning of these funds or taking percentages from contractors.

The MLAs and MLCs were in such a state of excitement in the Telangana Assembly and Council that as soon as the finance minister read out this budget proposal on increasing CDF, the entire Assembly and Council irrespective of political parties erupted with joy.

The MLAs and MLCs clapped hands, bang their hands in tables with joy for a while due to which Harish could not continue his speech.