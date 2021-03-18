MLC polls: TRS leads in Hyd & Warangal

The TRS is inching towards victory in the graduate MLC election for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency.

The TRS is also leading in the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar seat.

Though the counting of votes started yesterday (March 17), only five rounds of counting were completed till today (March 18) by 9 pm.

After five rounds of counting, TRS candidate and sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy is leading by over 19,000 votes in first preference votes counting.

Palla is leading though Teenmaar Mallanna and Prof Kodandaram are giving a tough fight from the beginning.

However, Palla’s majority is increasing round after round.

The counting is held for seven rounds. Still, two rounds are awaited.

If no one wins based on first preference votes, then the counting for second, third, fourth preference votes will be done.

In that case, the result may take one or two more days.

Palla got 79,113 votes so far, while Teenmaar Mallanna got 60,564 and Prof Kondandaram got 49,200.

BJP candidate Premendar Reddy got only 28,991 votes so far.

After three rounds of counting for the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar seat, TRS candidate Vani Devi is leading by 4,444 votes. She got 53,007 first preference votes.

BJP candidate and sitting MLC Ramchander Rao is at second lace at 48,563 votes.

Independent Prof Nageshwar is at third place at 25,505 votes and Congress candidate Chinna Reddy at fourth place at 10,082 votes.