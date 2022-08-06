Jagan speaks to MPs on Madhav episode

YSR Congress president and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is understood to have spoken to the party MPs in Delhi about their colleague and Hindupur MP, Gorantla Madhav’s episode. The MP is involved in an alleged nude video which is being trolled in the social media.

The opposition TDP too is taking advantage of the video in which the MP was found having a video call in nude. The TDP is campaigning against the MP and the YSR Congress accusing the party of indulging in anti-social and unethical activities.

The TDP had also raised the demand for resignation of the MP, while Madhav had denied his involvement and alleged that it was morphed by the TDP IT wing.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who arrived in the national capital on Saturday evening closeted with the party MPs at his official residence in 1 Janpath. He had reportedly collected the views of every MP on Madhav’s video.

The chief minister had also taken the views of the MPs to move forward on the issue and see that the damage is averted. Sources say that Jagan Mohan Reddy also held a separate meeting with Gorantla Madhav and took his version of the issue.

The ruling YSR Congress and the state government have started an investigation into the issue. The IT wing of the YSR Congress is also examining the video to find out whether it was morphed one or genuine.

Party general secretary and advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy had already said that the party would take serious action against the MP if he was proved guilty.

As investigation is on, the chief minister had reportedly told the MPs to be careful and not to give any chance to the opposition or the people to find fault with them.