Jagan stooping low due to fear of losing power, says Ashokbabu

The fear of losing power is haunting Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, due to which he is stooping so low, remarked the TDP senior leader and MLC, Paruchuri Ashokbabu, on Monday.

Talking to media persons Ashokbabu felt that unless Jagan changes his style of functioning and his language he will certainly have to pay a very heavy price. The TDP MLC stated that the coming elections are between the most honest leader and TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy who is a symbol of corruption.

Since the voters have elected Jagan to power they have been silently bearing his dictatorship respecting the democratic norms, Ashokbabu felt. If the voters have the power to recall they would have sent him home long ago, the TDP MLC observed.

Every statement of Jagan reflects the fear and insecurity hidden in him, Ashokbabu remarked. As the Chief Minister is unable to tell the people what he has done for the State in the past four years and thus he is issuing statements blaming Mr Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP, the MLC stated.

If Jagan is really not scared of the BJP, he should order his party MPs to stage dharnas on the floor of Parliament to demand special category status and other benefits that are due to the State, Ashokbabu noted. Jagan is also afraid of Chandrababu Naidu too, he said, adding that the way Jagan addressed the public meeting at Kosuru in Palnadu district on Monday clearly indicates this.

“The Vidya Kanuka scheme is being implemented by the State with the financial assistance from the Centre. Jagan has been publicising as if he is funding the scheme. Leave alone that. Instead of talking about the scheme for which the programme got up, the Chief Minister has criticised Chandrababu Naidu,” the TDP MLC maintained.

Under the Videsi Vidya scheme, Chandrababu Naidu, during the TDP tenure, has funded 5200! students while Jagan in the past four years has given financial assistance to a mere 213 students under the scheme. For this the Chief Minister is given a lot of publicity, Ashokbabu stated.