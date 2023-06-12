Suriya signs his first Bollywood Film?

The barriers of language are broken in Indian cinema. South Indian films are faring well and are dominating the Bollywood market. South Superstars are earning bigger than the Superstars of Hindi. Suriya happens to be one of the finest actors of South cinema and his recent offerings received critical acclaim. The actor also received National Award for his performance in Soorarai Pottru. His next film titled Kanguva will head for a pan-Indian release during summer 2024.

As per the latest update, Suriya is holding talks with critically acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for an interesting film titled Karna. The duo has been in talks for the film for a long time and the talks are in the final stages and are extremely positive. The film is said to be a historical attempt and Suriya is expected to play the title role Karna. The shoot commences next year and Suriya will join the sets soon after he is done with the shoot of Kanguva. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is working on the project for a long time.