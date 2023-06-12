Yash turns down one more Bollywood Biggie

All eyes are focused on KGF star Yash who scored the biggest ever hit of the nation last year. The Kannada Superstar is yet to announce his next film and he is said to have rejected a series of biggies. The list includes top directors from Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages. There are strong speculations that Yash has been approached to play the role of the lead antagonist in Ramayana which will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar will direct the biggest mythological epic.

As per the recent update, Yash rejected the offer to play the role of Ravana. Yash is not in a mood to take up any negative role at this point of time in his career. The actor was in talks with Kannada director Narthan and an official announcement is awaited. He is also holding talks with Malayalam director Geethu Mohandas. His fans are eagerly waiting for the big announcement of Yash’s next project and the actor will make it official very soon.