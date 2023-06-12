After Hyd schedule, Mrunal Thakur heads to Coonoor for ‘#Nani30’

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is known for films like ‘Sita Ramam’, ‘Dhamaka’, ‘Toofaan’ and others, recently concluded the Hyderabad schedule of her highly anticipated upcoming film, tentatively titled ‘#Nani30′, in which she will share the screen with Nani. The actress will now soon head to Coonoor for the next schedule of the film.

She also shared a candid and fun moment from the film’s shoot post the Mumbai schedule wrap-up. The picture captures Mrunal alongside Nani, and her dedicated team behind the film.

Speaking about her memories made during the schedule, Mrunal said: “Working on a#Nani30’ has been an absolute joy. We had a blast shooting in Mumbai, and I am excited to be part of the film. The energy on set was infectious and the entire cast/crew had a great time shooting so far. We will soon be heading to Coonoor soon and doing another schedule soon there.”

She also spoke about how South cinema and Hindi cinema are similar except for trivial differences in their functionality.

The actress said: “I personally feel cinema is cinema and much like we are a huge diverse country, cinema in India too is made of many different parts. I have been fortunate to now have worked in Hindi and the south. Yes at the periphery, there are some small differences, but the art remains constant. There are trivial differences maybe like shooting schedules and duration of shoots, like for example south films have a longer schedule as there’s a lot of detailing that happens.”

“Similarly the aspect of storytelling has its own nuances in each industry, like there’s a lingering common theme of human drama in a lot of south films while Hindi films focus a lot on emotions, etc. And they individually make for great storytelling platforms. At the end of the day, a film set is the same everywhere we go. I worked on ‘Love Sonia’ in my debut with major talent from the west, and barring maybe small differences, a movie set is a movie set and telling stories through cinema is universal,” she added.