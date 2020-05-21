Jagan summer heat stroke leaves power consumers speecless

This is the twelfth month that CM Jaganmohan Reddy has come to power in Andhra Pradesh. There was no big hue and cry over rise in power bills till last month. Why have the bills seen such steep, illogical hike after eleven months of Jagan rule? The common man is now confused. Even the same poorer sections are unable to cope with reality how they also got Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 4,000 bills this month. What little Coronavirus relief they are getting is going back to the Government in the forms of power bills now.

Then, questions are being asked why the YSRCP chose to introduce a new system of billing exactly during the onset of summer. Even uneducated and illiterate persons know consumption goes up in hot summer months. Even poorest of poor use fans. They also watch TV more because they stay at home longer due to hot temperatures. Jagan Govt gave a timely blow to these sections. They are asking how can they pay at a time when they are already suffering due to lack of incomes in Coronavirus lockdowns.

On the other hand, the Government is going ahead with its own mission to overcome serious financial crunch. Moreover, YSRCP is not getting expected support from the Centre either. Analysts say AP voters have to contend with reality which is more taxes, higher RTC fares and higher current in some form or other.