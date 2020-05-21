Indian Railways developing e-commerce vans

E-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart are ruling the country and they are delivering all the essentials, electronics, home needs and other products which made life simpler. With the coronavirus outbreak, all these e-commerce platforms are badly hit as the deliveries are restricted. Indian Railways came up with an innovative idea of e-commerce parcel vans to transport the goods and other essentials between cities to reduce transportation time and deliver things on a comfortable note. These e-commerce vans can run at a speed of 160 kmph and all these coaches come with a GPS tracker.

Indian Railways is already holding talks with Flipkart, Amazon to ink a deal and transport the goods to ensure safe and quick deliveries. This can even reduce the transportation cost for courier firms. Indian Railways manufactured 12 new parcel vans to operate during this lockdown. Each coach can carry close to 24 tonnes luggage and they come with sliding main doors with collapsible partitions. Indian Railways is currently manufacturing 35 new coaches that will be ready in a week. All these coaches are made at Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala.