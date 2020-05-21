CM Jagan votebank agenda continues despite setbacks?

The Jaganmohan Reddy Government has drawn negative comments from the courts in over 56 cases so far. The National Green Tribunal has also begun finding fault on LG Polymers, Pothireddypadu, etc. Even the victims of gas tragedy are complaining that they were given invalid cheques towards Rs. 1 Cr compensation for death of their family members. Lots of criticism is emerging in such aspects but CM Jagan is going ahead with his own conviction in a votebank-centric political agenda. The stay order by National Green Tribunal was indeed a setback to Pothireddypadu expansion project. But the YSRCP is thinking its political purpose has been served already. Simply, it is like the mission accomplished. The masses in Rayalaseema region are of the view that like YSR, Jagan Reddy is looking after their water needs.

The ruling party mouthpiece Sakshi is also pumping this agenda constantly and with a repeated emphasis. The experts especially those with legal knowledge are viewing all this with a little scepticism. The major concern is how long this kind of open confrontation and legal litigation can continue. Where this kind of approach would lead the state to eventually? For good or for bad, CM Jagan has not got ample opportunities so far to prove whether he can deliver better than his experienced predecessors. He began with demolitions and cancellations, but soon got stuck in the Coronavirus lockdowns and now facing unforeseen financial crisis. Time is running out for the CM to convert setbacks into opportunities not just for his party but also for the people of the state as a whole.