Will Trivikram turn one more Koratala Siva?

Top director Koratala Siva had to sit idle for over a year waiting for the arrival of Megastar Chiranjeevi. Though he wished to do one more film in this while, the signs were not positive from Mega camp which made him wait for the arrival of the top actor. Koratala’s last release was Bharat Ane Nenu which happened in summer 2018. His next film Acharya will release in 2021 which is close to three years from his previous release.

Trivikram Srinivas too is stuck in a similar kind of situation. He locked NTR for his next who is occupied with the shoot of RRR. It is unclear as of now about the arrival of NTR. Several speculations say that Trivikram has plans to approach Venkatesh for a comic entertainer as it takes one year for NTR to join the sets of his next. Though Trivikram is keen to do one more film, convincing NTR Is sure a big deal. Trivikram will have to wait to see if NTR allows him to proceed with one more project.

While directors feel that they would be losing one year from their valuable time, the actors feel that the directors can be extra cautious and can work for more time on the script to get things right. We have to wait to see if Trivikram turns one more Koratala Siva or if he convinces Tarak and proceeds doing one more film in this break.