Jagan suspends two former MLAs on disciplinary charges

YSR Congress president and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had suspended two former MLAs from the party on disciplinary charges. Ponnuru former MLA Ravi Venkata Ramana and Pamarru former MLA D Y Das were suspended on charges of working against the sitting MLAs, Kilari Rosaiah and Kaile Anil Kumar respectively.

The two are accused of working against the two sitting MLAs in the respective constituencies. The two sitting MLAs have complained to the party president against the two leaders following which the chief minister suspended them.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had been holding constituency wise review meetings with the party cadre ahead of the 2024 general elections. He had set the target of 175 Assembly constituencies for the next election and had been asking the leaders to work hard to retain power in the state.

He had also told the party leaders that the opposition parties and the media were working against the YSR Congress, and it was high time for every leader to work hard. He took strong exception to the leaders having internal squabbles which would hamper the party prospects in the elections.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had already warned the sitting MLAs and had given enough indications of dropping at least 20 sitting MLAs for the next elections. He named some of them during the review meetings and asked them to improve their performance. He also named some of the MLAs who did not participate in the door-to-door campaign of the party, despite repeated warnings from him.

The chief minister is holding internal survey reports on every MLA and has warned them to improve their performance. In Tadikonda Assembly constituency, the chief minister had appointed MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad as the constituency additional incharge giving a clear indication that sitting MLA Undavalli Sridevi’s performance is not up to the mark. There are at least a dozen such MLAs who are likely to have the additional incharges soon.